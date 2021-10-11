The ‘Polexit’ mutterings highlight a major EU flaw

The Polish Constitutional Tribunal has adjudged that certain aspects of European law, and the status of the Court of Justice of the European Union, are incompatible with the constitution of the Republic of Poland. They should know, and they’re undoubtedly correct. You might well point out that they’re a little late to the game, Poland having joined the EU in 2004, but much has changed since then. In any case, it has set hearts thumping and minds racing about what it all might mean: in short, though, probably nothing, at least in the short run.

Talk about Poland leaving (or being slung out of) the European Union – “Polexit” – is somewhat exaggerated. The Polish government certainly doesn’t like being told by Brussels to take refugees (either via Belarus or Italy), or lectured by President Macron about freedom and human rights; but there’s far too much at stake, both economically and geopolitically, for Poland to head, Brexit-style, out of the door.

Freedom of movement, infrastructure investment through EU agencies, and inward private-sector business investment have been three of the major advantages of EU membership, and the Polish economy, which has found success since accession, would be hit very hard by leaving. If the Poles were given a vote on the matter, they’d vote overwhelmingly in favour of staying in. They have no desire to get closer to their domineering neighbour to the east, Russia, and would like to stay anchored in the institutions of the west – the EU and, even more so, NATO.