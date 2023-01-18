Pouring cold water on the Tory bonfire of EU laws

A dry subject at first sight, but the government’s post-Brexit assault on various EU laws threatens important workers’ rights such as the universal right to paid leave (including for part-timers), environmental safeguards and other safeguards such as airline compensation, toy safety and transporting animals.

In extremis, accidentally getting rid of an EU law without substitution of a new British one could leave some areas of life literally lawless – an interesting experiment. Now a cross-party coalition is seeking to slow down the pace at which inherited European law is to be scrapped, amended or retained. The government wants the process to be completed by the end of the year.

What’s the hurry to scrap EU law?