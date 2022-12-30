After decades when it was – sadly – usually safe to ignore the pronouncements of union leaders, the most widespread outbreak of industrial action since 1979 has meant that they are household names once again.

Not yet as familiar as, say, Mick Lynch, is the brand new general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Paul Nowak, who formally takes over from Frances (now Baroness) O’Grady on 1 January. He is, though, making a somewhat loud entrance.

He told The Independent that the strikes could carry on throughout 2023 if the government refuses to negotiate over pay rises. If we take ministers at their word, that they won’t do so until at least the new public pay body recommendations arrive in April, then the country is in for a prolonged period of conflict.