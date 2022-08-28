The Republican Party has long been favoured by political analysts to retake control of the House of Representatives in the congressional midterm elections in November – but there is a growing conversation about the potential for the Democrats to minimise the number of seats they lose, which could leave the GOP with a problem.

The fact that the party in opposition has historically tended to do well in a midterm cycle, particularly when the sitting president’s approval ratings have been languishing for as long as Joe Biden’s have, led many to suggest not so long ago that there could be a “red wave” of seat gains. And some Republicans were talking bullishly about their prospects.

However, there have been some policy successes for Biden in recent weeks – including the passing of a sweeping domestic spending plan – and there has also been positive news about the economy, with prices falling at the pump for those who own cars, a better-than-expected US jobs report, and a small amount of movement in the inflation rate. These events have seen his approval rating move from a record (Gallup) low of 38 per cent in July to 44 per cent in August. This represents the highest mark for the president in a year.