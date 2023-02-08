Why has Rishi Sunak reorganised Whitehall?

Only 100 or so days into his premiership, the prime minister has decided to reorganise departments and move ministers in a mini reshuffle.

Why is this happening now?

The proximate reason was the departure of Nadhim Zahawi as party chair and minister without portfolio (in the cabinet). Sunak might also have waited to find out whether he also had to remove Dominic Raab, deputy prime minister and secretary of state for justice, but went ahead anyway. After not much more than three months in Number 10 it’s an unusually early refresh of the ministerial team – especially after the turmoil of the last year or so and constant ministerial churn. Generally that is bad for good governance, as it necessarily takes some time for ministers to get a grip on their brief and even longer to get things done. Thus Michelle Donelan, culture secretary only since October has departed for the newly created Science, Innovation and Technology department; while Grant Shapps, now in charge of Energy Security and Net Zero is on his fourth cabinet job in six months, including a six-day spell as home secretary.