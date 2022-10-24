Politics Explained
Rishi Sunak faces a terrible in-tray as he becomes prime minister
From Northern Ireland to the Budget, there are banana skins everywhere for the new PM, writes Alastair Jamieson
Rishi Sunak now faces a substantially worse set of challenges than he would have done if he had won the summer leadership contest in the first place.
On top of the global and political challenges, he needs to clean up the political mess left by the brief but disastrous premiership of Liz Truss, starting with a likely “Rishuffle” of some government roles.
He has very little time. Jeremy Hunt’s proper Budget, to address the crisis caused by the Kwarteng mini-Budget, is on Monday and it is less than one month until the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and the subsequent Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
