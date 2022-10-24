Rishi Sunak now faces a substantially worse set of challenges than he would have done if he had won the summer leadership contest in the first place.

On top of the global and political challenges, he needs to clean up the political mess left by the brief but disastrous premiership of Liz Truss, starting with a likely “Rishuffle” of some government roles.

He has very little time. Jeremy Hunt’s proper Budget, to address the crisis caused by the Kwarteng mini-Budget, is on Monday and it is less than one month until the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and the subsequent Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.