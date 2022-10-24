Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

Rishi Sunak faces a terrible in-tray as he becomes prime minister

From Northern Ireland to the Budget, there are banana skins everywhere for the new PM, writes Alastair Jamieson

Monday 24 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Yet another policy reset beckons for 10 Downing Street as Rishi Sunak prepares to take over</p>

Yet another policy reset beckons for 10 Downing Street as Rishi Sunak prepares to take over

(AP)

Rishi Sunak now faces a substantially worse set of challenges than he would have done if he had won the summer leadership contest in the first place.

On top of the global and political challenges, he needs to clean up the political mess left by the brief but disastrous premiership of Liz Truss, starting with a likely “Rishuffle” of some government roles.

He has very little time. Jeremy Hunt’s proper Budget, to address the crisis caused by the Kwarteng mini-Budget, is on Monday and it is less than one month until the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and the subsequent Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in