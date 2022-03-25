No chancellor of the exchequer, or indeed member of a British cabinet, has had a spouse quite as wealthy as Akshata Murthy, probably since the Edwardian era when vastly rich landed aristocrats and industrialists tended to populate the ranks of government.

Rishi Sunak’s wife is worth about £430million and is the daughter of a prominent Indian businessman and billionaire NR Narayana Murthy. Through her father and via her own activities, Ms Murthy has interests in everything from a gym business to the upmarket tailors New & Lingwood to tech giant, Infosys. Between them, they have four expensive homes. Mr Sunak’s possessions include a £180 hi-tech coffee mug and yet it would appear he is unused to using a contactless payment card.

Ms Murthy is richer than the queen, indeed — and there’s nothing wrong with that. But politically it makes things trickier for her ambitious husband, because with great riches come big questions: From Jane Secker on Sky News, for example, who left the chancellor flustered when she asked him about the family interest in Infosys, a company still operating in Russia despite economic sanctions.