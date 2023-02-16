After Nicola Sturgeon, the new battle for Scotland’s votes
Sean O’Grady examines how Labour and the Tories might campaign on independence, Brexit, the economy and gender reforms
Even her most strident critics admit that the departure of Nicola Sturgeon leaves a big space in Scottish politics. The question is: who might gain from it?
How will Sturgeon’s resignation affect the SNP?
Political uncertainty and renewed focus on the Scottish government’s home problems are likely to further depress the SNP’s ratings; in polls on voting intention, it has been losing more ground at Holyrood than Westminster.
