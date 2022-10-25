Sunak learns from Truss mistakes in building new cabinet

Liz Truss’s abiding legacy may be to have provided some clarity for her successors about how not to run a government. Her cabinet, like her No 10 team, was notorious for being packed with cronies picked on the basis of loyalty rather than ability, and ended up as the most right-wing one since the end of the Second World War. Even Margaret Thatcher in her pomp managed to find some spaces for “wets” and for some of the bigger personalities who were loyal but didn’t always agree with her. By contrast, Truss displayed the same tendency to defy convention on personnel as she did in making policy, and these two destructive tendencies reinforced one another. Kwasi Kwarteng was the outstanding example and victim of the Truss administration’s tendency towards arrogance.

Rishi Sunak is not making the same errors. After the Johnson government collapsed and had to be replaced by a caretaker administration, in turn replaced by the short-lived Truss government, the number of serving and ex-cabinet ministers ballooned. Some will necessarily be disappointed but Sunak is being careful to create a cabinet that will be broadly supportive of his agenda while also including prominent personalities associated with Truss and Johnson. By age, experience, outlook, ideology and vestigial Leave/Remain loyalties it is a delicately constructed team – but it’s experience that counts this time round.

Thus Sunak chose to retain Therese Coffey, a senior Truss confidant, albeit in a different role. He also found positions for figures whose careers were sponsored very much by Johnson, such as carrying over James Cleverly in the foreign office. The same goes for Nadhim Zahawi as chairman of the party. Less of a Johnson buddy these days, Michael Gove, sacked by both Theresa May and Johnson in his time, will find plenty to keep him busy back at the department of Levelling Up (with less money).