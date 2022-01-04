Past prime ministers have fared a lot better than Tony Blair’s knighthood

Usually, it is the people prime ministers or the palace nominate for honours – cronies, relatives, crooks, some falling into all three categories – that stoke the controversies. Tony Blair knows that very well, because in 2007 he was questioned twice at No 10 by police officers during a previous “cash for honours” scandal (no further action taken, mind you).

Now it is Sir Tony Blair KG, as he will soon be styled, member of the most noble order of the garter, who is the centre of attention. Though you never know, it does seem that almost 15 years after leaving office the offer of a knighthood came as a genuine surprise to the still-sprightly former Labour leader – but he welcomed it all the same, and in gracious terms. It was much less pleasing news for his many critics, arraigned against him on the right and the left. With scarcely a pause, smartphones and keyboards were commandeered and the words “Iraq”, “war criminal” and “Bliar” attached themselves predictably enough once again at the very mention on social media of his name.

Conspiracy theorists supposed it was part of a Tory distraction plot, an attempt to stir up old Labour hatreds; or that Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May were getting increasingly bored waiting in the rather exclusive queue. The Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, voiced the magnanimous view that all hard-working former prime ministers should get the honour (which you might think would rule out the present incumbent). Hoyle’s support was to no avail.