There were some interesting words from Texas senator Ted Cruz in recent days – or at least notable, in that they offered an insight into the possible thinking of a number of potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

You may not find anything Cruz has to say interesting, Hillary Clinton called him an “eternal blowhard” on a talk show on Thursday. But as someone who lost to Donald Trump in the GOP presidential primary in 2016 (having gained some early momentum but ending up with 551 delegates to Trump’s 1,441) and is considering another run at the White House, there is some very specific merit in his words about the broader state of his party.

“There are a lot of candidates out there feeling their oats and boasting, ‘I’m running no matter what. I don’t care what Donald Trump says.’ Anyone who says that is lying,” Cruz told the Washington Examiner. “That’s an idiotic statement for someone to make who’s actually thinking about running.” An honest assessment of the hold that Trump still has on a majority of the party. The former president has strongly hinted he wants a second term – but has not made his announcement yet.