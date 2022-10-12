Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Politics Explained

Could the government fall? Precedent says no – but we are well past that

For all the instability, financial and political, the government has a large majority in the Commons and, as Liz Truss has confirmed, no wish for an early election, writes Sean O’Grady

Wednesday 12 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>‘The last thing we need’ is an early election, says Truss </p>

‘The last thing we need’ is an early election, says Truss

(UK parliament/Getty)

Is the government about to fall? It has to be said that the British parliamentary system makes that less likely than it might feel. For all the instability around, financial and political, the government has a large majority in the Commons and, as Liz Truss has confirmed, no wish for an early election – “the last thing we need”.

Fairly obviously, voting for a general election would mean a number of Conservative MPs and ministers out of a job. It cannot be an appetising prospect, though richly ironic given their role in creating the UK’s near-permanent state of stagflation. Even the most implacable enemy of Truss would not willingly end their political career as an act of spite.

Clearly, governments can lose by-elections, vital votes in the Commons on budgets, and even change leaders without ever being in much danger of losing a formal vote of confidence. Minority governments can, and have, soldiered on for years. Truss still has a working, albeit dysfunctional, majority of more than 70.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in