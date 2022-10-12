Is the government about to fall? It has to be said that the British parliamentary system makes that less likely than it might feel. For all the instability around, financial and political, the government has a large majority in the Commons and, as Liz Truss has confirmed, no wish for an early election – “the last thing we need”.

Fairly obviously, voting for a general election would mean a number of Conservative MPs and ministers out of a job. It cannot be an appetising prospect, though richly ironic given their role in creating the UK’s near-permanent state of stagflation. Even the most implacable enemy of Truss would not willingly end their political career as an act of spite.

Clearly, governments can lose by-elections, vital votes in the Commons on budgets, and even change leaders without ever being in much danger of losing a formal vote of confidence. Minority governments can, and have, soldiered on for years. Truss still has a working, albeit dysfunctional, majority of more than 70.