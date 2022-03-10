If Priti Patel were a currency she’d be looking very much like the Russian rouble right now: unloved, badly devalued and with no early sign of a recovery in her political fortunes.

On a generous reading, the home secretary can’t win. For years she has made the working assumption that all inward migration is bad and the Tories’ target voters appear to hate it. So she’s made things as difficult as she can. The grassroots applauded. She was popular.

Now, though, the British public seems moved, possibly temporarily, by the plight of the Ukrainian people, and there has been a great outpouring of compassion and calls for them to be given shelter. Compassion is not something that Patel “does” in the normal course of affairs, and she has been caught out. In a U-turn she has abandoned all pretence of accessible visa centres and the deliberately cumbersome bureaucracy designed to keep the refugees on the side of the Oder-Neisse line.