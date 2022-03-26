Why is Michael Gove’s homes for Ukraine scheme so slow?

Difficulties, delays and lack of detail. These are familiar complaints about the government’s handling of the Ukraine refugee crisis. Like the family visa scheme before it, the sponsorship route isn’t working out as planned.

Michael Gove is the cabinet minister overseeing the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which matches up British sponsors with those fleeing the Russian invasion. The levelling up secretary claimed on 13 March that we would see the first arrivals in “one week’s time”.

On 16 March the refugee minister Lord Harrington said we would see “thousands” of Ukrainians welcomed into the UK under the scheme in the week ahead. That week has been and gone. And only a trickle of refugees has been able to take up the offer of their British sponsors.