Q Apparently Canada has random testing on arrival which then requires isolation for three days. Do you know the risk of being randomly selected? It would make a ski holiday impossible.

GS Kent, UK

A Canada has robust rules on arrivals from abroad. Tourists must be fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR or Lamp test result taken within 72 hours of your planned entry. In addition, as with some other countries, Canada reserves the right to test arriving passengers randomly selected at airports or at land border crossings.