Q I am hearing reports from holidaymakers in Turkey that it is law there for residents and tourists to have photo ID on them at all times. Those who don’t are being arrested, taken to police stations and fined, and have to wait for someone to bring their passport before they are released. Is this correct?

Claire T

A In many nations, it is a common requirement to carry identification at all times. For British travellers, the idea that you would carry a passport while sightseeing in Istanbul or when going to the beach seems absurd. We don’t have to carry ID in any circumstances within the UK, and even when travelling to other locations in the Common Travel Area (Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands), it is not legally necessary to have a passport.