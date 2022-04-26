Sunak says no new money for cost-of-living ideas - and proposals won’t be discussed for weeks
Boris Johnson to chair meeting to pick out most promising schemes put forward by his ministers
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told cabinet ministers there will be no new money available to spend on measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
His stricture came after Boris Johnson ordered ministers to bring ideas to a meeting in Downing Street today for how to help Britons deal with the eye-watering bills expected over the coming year as inflation rises close to 9 per cent.
Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said that a number of ideas from each Whitehall department were put forward by ministers.
