Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told cabinet ministers there will be no new money available to spend on measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

His stricture came after Boris Johnson ordered ministers to bring ideas to a meeting in Downing Street today for how to help Britons deal with the eye-watering bills expected over the coming year as inflation rises close to 9 per cent.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said that a number of ideas from each Whitehall department were put forward by ministers.