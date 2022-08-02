Liz Truss says she would end junk food taxes and scrap plans to ban BOGOF offers
Stance critisised as ‘incredibly disappointing and short-sighted’ by anti-obesity campaigners
Liz Truss has said she will scrap plans to restrict the buying and advertising of junk food if she becomes prime minister.
The Conservative Party leadership frontrunner said plans to limit multi-buy deals on unhealthy food and drink and introducing new taxes would be thrown out for good after delays due to the cost-of-living crisis.
“Those taxes are over,” she told the Daily Mail. “Talking about whether or not somebody should buy a two-for-one offer? No. There is definitely enough of that.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies