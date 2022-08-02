Jump to content
Liz Truss says she would end junk food taxes and scrap plans to ban BOGOF offers

Stance critisised as ‘incredibly disappointing and short-sighted’ by anti-obesity campaigners

Furvah Shah
Tuesday 02 August 2022 17:05
<p>Liz Truss said junk food taxes were “over” </p>

Liz Truss said junk food taxes were “over”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liz Truss has said she will scrap plans to restrict the buying and advertising of junk food if she becomes prime minister.

The Conservative Party leadership frontrunner said plans to limit multi-buy deals on unhealthy food and drink and introducing new taxes would be thrown out for good after delays due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Those taxes are over,” she told the Daily Mail. “Talking about whether or not somebody should buy a two-for-one offer? No. There is definitely enough of that.”

