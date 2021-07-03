Politics Explained

Why pensioners are about to be handed a further windfall while workers pick up the bill

Covid has seen the young make huge sacrifices to protect the elderly, yet more financial transfers are on the way, writes Rob Merrick

Saturday 03 July 2021 21:30
<p>Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his ‘Mansion House’ speech in the City of London on Thursday</p>

(AFP/Getty)

A key story of this century has been pensioners getting wealthier, with incomes leaping 26 per cent up to 2019, while staff wages have stagnated – but it seems we ain’t seen nothing yet.

A looming decision is poised to underline that trend and make it even harder for Boris Johnson to claim to be leading the party for the workers, with a second on the horizon also favouring the old.

Both will also lay bare the power of the “grey vote” – the one that delivered Brexit, remember – and the cowardice of politicians who fail to challenge it.

