People aged 65 and over urged to book Covid-19 booster jab

Bookings can be done online or over the phone as long as the person had their last Covid jab at least three months ago.

Jane Kirby
Monday 12 September 2022 18:43
Around 26 million people in England will be eligible for an autumn booster in the comings weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)
People aged 65 and over can now book their Covid-19 booster jab online or via 119.

The NHS is also offering appointments to carers and pregnant women as the vaccine rollout continues into the cooler months.

People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers have been able to book a booster since last week.

