For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A minute’s silence will be held across the country at 8pm next Sunday to remember the Queen’s life, Downing Street has announced.

It will be “a national moment of reflection” on her “life and legacy” which can be observed “privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours,” the prime minister’s spokesman said.