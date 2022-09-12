Minute’s silence to be held next Sunday to remember Queen Elizabeth II’s life, No. 10 announces
A minute’s silence will be held across the country at 8pm next Sunday to remember the Queen’s life, Downing Street has announced.
It will be “a national moment of reflection” on her “life and legacy” which can be observed “privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours,” the prime minister’s spokesman said.
