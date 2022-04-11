Inside Politics: Sunak - ‘I have always followed the rules’

What a difference a few weeks can make. Prior to his spring statement, Rishi Sunak was being talked up as a potential successor to Boris Johnson. Now, following revelations about his household’s tax arrangements and financial interests, some are suggesting that the chancellor is fighting for his political life, with senior Tories in recent days going as far as to say that his chances of landing the keys to No 10 Downing Street have all but evaporated. Following pressure from Labour, Sunak last night referred himself to No 10’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests. “I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity,” Sunak said in a statement last night. Not quite the Easter break the chancellor had envisaged.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is in recess until 19 April.