In the aftermath of the tragic Beirut port explosion on 4 August 2020, Lebanese poet Nadia Tuéni’s words were everywhere, on roads and walls around the city: “Beirut has died a thousand times, and been reborn a thousand times” (”Beyrouth est mille fois morte, mille fois revécue”) – a hopeful reminder in a vulnerable situation.

Yet Tuéni’s hyperbole only repeats and amplifies the widespread popular belief, verging on celebration, that Beirut has survived destruction so many times over the course of its long history. In the relative immediacy of the blast two years ago, it sounds hollow and without conviction.

I can’t get the moment that it happened out of my mind: the clocks stopped at 6:08 pm. There was a massive explosion, which killed at least 218 people. The loud blast resounds in my bones and in my ears, even now. When I think about it, I relive all of the shock, the disbelief, the grief.