The end of Boris Johnson does not mean the end of Brexit

Already, one thing is clear from the contest of ambitious Conservative MPs in England who would like to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. All of them so far sound identical in their hostility to any idea of a rapprochement with the European Union.

And although half of the candidates so far declared come from diverse ethnic backgrounds – Indian, Pakistani, Nigerian, Kurd, East African, Mauritian and include Buddhists, Hindus and Muslims – they all speak the same way: like an English version of a fusion of Nigel Farage and Donald Trump.

They are hostile to the European Union, do not like the European Convention on Human Rights or its court, believe that Britain should sign trade deals with countries whose meat and poultry products are stuffed full of hormones, and support the position of extremist Northern Ireland anti-Catholic politicians who want to tear up the protocol in the US-EU withdrawal Treaty that protects the Good Friday Agreement.