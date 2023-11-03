To understand the world of Rishi Sunak you must never forget that he was head boy at his school, Winchester, and while you can take the politician out of Winchester, you can’t take the head boy out of the politician. Sunak, who still wears his suits like a kid at school who’s almost outgrown his uniform, sits opposite a relaxed Elon Musk, awestruck.

It’s as if our prime minister was still in the sixth form, had sent off a speculative letter asking Musk to come to talk at the school about “What Artificial Intelligence Means for our World” – and was pretty stunned that he got lucky. Elon turned up! Elon!

The richest man in the whole world! Someone who is in that most select 21st-century “club” of tycoons, the centi-billionaires (Elon is worth about $225bn). Musk makes Sunak’s dad-in-law, a mere multi-billionaire, resemble a universal credit claimant, and Sunak doesn’t mind that a bit. In truth, Musk’s musings often border on David Brent-level banal/deluded; but that much money?