Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur is one of the most important Mediterranean administrative regions and it played an interesting role in France’s regional elections. It is the only place where the Rassemblement National, the far-right party led by Marine Le Pen, was ahead after the first ballot on 20 June.

Regional elections cannot be used to build general theories on western democracy, but there is something we can learn – especially regarding the vote for the far-right and the poor turnout.

Local elections are usually influenced by local issues, but they can be used to sanction national parties. Less than 35 per cent of French people voted on Sunday 27 June – which is a failure of the political system. Communities must have a stronger voice, otherwise they can be radicalised or feel marginalised. Considering local dynamics can help in understanding popular fears.