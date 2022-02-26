It’s midnight and, instead of sleeping, I find myself fixated on the news and India’s hijab row – whether Muslim girls should wear the hijab in schools and colleges. I read about celebrities like Bella Hadid who’ve stood up for women and the right to wear the hijab without persecution and abuse, and I read about the French senate voting on banning the hijab in sporting competitions last month. Hijab news goes on and on.

A whirlwind of emotions grows in my mind and it seems that no matter what we do as women, there will always be those who try to dictate our choices. It’s time people stop policing what we wear and let us be, it simply needs to stop.

I often find myself reflecting on my hijab, its purpose and why I hold such a deep-rooted connection with it.