Royally underwhelming: A King’s Speech befitting a government on the way out

Tricorn hats, Beefeaters, Georgian carriages and heraldic tabards are rarely glimpsed on the streets of London in the 21st century. Yet the sumptuous colours, coruscating gems and rich fabrics are what the public expect from ceremonials such as the state opening of parliament, even if the rest of the world finds the Ruritanian display somewhat bewildering.

Charming as the display of post-imperial grandeur was, however, it stands in stark contrast to a less-than-majestic and underwhelming King’s Speech.

The legislative programme – for what must surely be the last months of this lengthy spell of Conservative government – isn’t going to move the political dial.