Well what a year 2022 has turned out to be. The elephant in the room seems to be that the purchase market is dead. It’s not.

Properties are still regularly coming to market and being sold close to asking prices. In short, people are still moving and listing their homes with agents. The real issue is that the confidence of first-time buyers is running very low, which has a knock-on effect on everyone else.

Combine this lack of confidence with interest rate increases, not forgetting gas, electric and day-to-day food costs soaring too, is it any wonder those living with their parents might be reluctant to take the plunge?