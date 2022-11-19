Jump to content

I’m a mortgage advisor – here’s what you need to know if you’re thinking of buying a house

If I needed to move home, yes, I would buy right now. But, if I did not have an immediate need, probably not, as I feel the New Year will offer better insights into the future of property price and interest rate expectations, writes Adam Rockall

Saturday 19 November 2022 16:43
<p>The elephant in the room seems to be that the purchase market is dead. It’s not</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Well what a year 2022 has turned out to be. The elephant in the room seems to be that the purchase market is dead. It’s not.

Properties are still regularly coming to market and being sold close to asking prices. In short, people are still moving and listing their homes with agents. The real issue is that the confidence of first-time buyers is running very low, which has a knock-on effect on everyone else.

Combine this lack of confidence with interest rate increases, and not forgetting gas, electric and day-to-day food costs soaring too, is it any wonder those living with parents might be reluctant to take the plunge?

