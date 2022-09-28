“It’s really an awful thing to say, but we probably need a celebrity death to make a difference.”

My GP practice nurse is making small talk at the most awkward of moments. I’m clambering back into my jeans behind a blue nylon curtain after she’s calmly and professionally performed every woman’s least favourite routine check up: the smear test.

To give her credit, my nurse has made me comfortable throughout, but there needs to be a bit of chit chat to avoid any weird silences and she’s latched onto something she’s seen in my notes: I’m a journalist. She asks what I write about, and I tell her that I often write about health issues. “You should write about cervical cancer,” she tells me. “The rates of women coming for a smear is dropping. It’s hard to get anyone through the door.”