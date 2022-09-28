Jump to content

Why aren’t women having smear tests?

Women aren’t coming forward, and in doing so they’re putting their health at risk. Why? asks Hannah Fearn

Wednesday 28 September 2022 14:21
Comments
<p>NHS staff shortages are playing a part in making appointments difficult to secure</p>

NHS staff shortages are playing a part in making appointments difficult to secure

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“It’s really an awful thing to say, but we probably need a celebrity death to make a difference.”

My GP practice nurse is making small talk at the most awkward of moments. I’m clambering back into my jeans behind a blue nylon curtain after she’s calmly and professionally performed every woman’s least favourite routine check up: the smear test.

To give her credit, my nurse has made me comfortable throughout, but there needs to be a bit of chit chat to avoid any weird silences and she’s latched onto something she’s seen in my notes: I’m a journalist. She asks what I write about, and I tell her that I often write about health issues. “You should write about cervical cancer,” she tells me. “The rates of women coming for a smear is dropping. It’s hard to get anyone through the door.”

