Hundreds march through Dublin calling for an end to gender inequality

Activist Ailbhe Smyth warned of rights ‘sliding backwards’, which she said was propelled by far-right extremists and Andrew Tate.

Grinne N. Aodha
Wednesday 08 March 2023 19:26
People in the centre of Dublin take part in a march to mark International Women’s Day. Picture date: Wednesday March 8, 2023.
People in the centre of Dublin take part in a march to mark International Women’s Day. Picture date: Wednesday March 8, 2023.
(PA Wire)

Hundreds of people marched across Dublin calling for Government action across a range of issues affecting women, including ensuring women’s safety.

Braving the plummeting temperatures, protesters marched from the Spire carrying signs with slogans, trans flags and Iranian flags – the latter in solidarity with the feminist movement in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran last September.

The protesters chanted “woman, life, freedom”, “women’s rights, migrant rights, same struggle same fight”, “the women, united, will never be defeated”, “get your roseries off my ovaries”, and “two four six eight, separate church and state”.

