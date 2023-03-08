Hundreds march through Dublin calling for an end to gender inequality

Hundreds of people marched across Dublin calling for Government action across a range of issues affecting women, including ensuring women’s safety.

Braving the plummeting temperatures, protesters marched from the Spire carrying signs with slogans, trans flags and Iranian flags – the latter in solidarity with the feminist movement in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran last September.

The protesters chanted “woman, life, freedom”, “women’s rights, migrant rights, same struggle same fight”, “the women, united, will never be defeated”, “get your roseries off my ovaries”, and “two four six eight, separate church and state”.