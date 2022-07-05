Hajj 2022: Streets of Makkah fill with pilgrims from around the world for the first time since Covid

One million Muslims get ready to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage which starts this week

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 05 July 2022 14:14
(AFP via Getty Images)

Masses of the devout have begun to fill the streets of Makkah as they prepare for Hajj - the most important event in the Islamic calender.

One million Muslims are set to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage which starts this week, ahead of Eid-ul-Adha this weekend, a big change from recent times.

This year marks the first time in two years that Saudi Arabia has welcomed international travellers for Hajj, having closed the doors for global pilgrims during the pandemic.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in