The accusations and recriminations were serious with potentially severe repercussions. Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that warning shots were fired and a bomb dropped in the path of a British warship in the Black Sea.

The British government claimed that no such warning shots were fired and that HMS Defender, a type 45 destroyer, was in international waters. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in London also stated that the Russian military was carrying out gunnery exercises, and had given international shipping adequate warning of this.

Moscow’s version of events was quite specific: the HMS Defender had gone into Russian territorial waters for two miles, ignoring warnings to stay away, and thus was subject to warning shots from two patrol boats. When she kept advancing, a Sukhoi SU-24 fighter bomber dropped two guided bombs ahead of the ship, on her navigational path.