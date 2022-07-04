The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
8 best air purifiers that help reduce pollutants in your home
Improve air quality by ousting pollen, pet fur and dust with these clever gadgets
We’re all aware that the air quality on busy city streets is not the best for our health. But few of us pay as much attention to the air we breathe inside our homes, despite one study finding that indoor air pollution can be over three times worse than outdoors. This can be created by fresh paint, cleaning products and even that beloved scented candle, while airborne allergens such as dust and pet fur can cause severe problems for some people.
Regular cleaning won’t do the trick either: while thorough dusting is always advisable, it won’t eliminate microscopic particles or prevent the continual release of gases, including VOCs (volatile organic compounds) from some paints, varnishes or furniture made from MDF and plywood. Alongside daily ventilation, air purifiers help clean the air and remove impurities, but they sadly won’t eliminate particles that have already settled on surfaces (so you can’t throw away your duster just yet).
Instead, they trap airborne pollutants in a filter, which needs to be cleaned or replaced regularly. The CADR (clean air delivery rate) indicates how quickly the purifier will remove contaminants from the air. But be aware that some manufacturers, most notably Dyson, believe this rating can be misleading, and testing for it does not represent real living conditions.
Gastroback portable air purifier AG+
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 10/10
- Why we love it
- Take note
Gastroback portable air purifier AG+
This small, sleek purifier is so whisper-quiet on its lowest level that we had to check it was definitely switched on. Suitable for rooms up to 7m³, it has a USB connection rather than a plug, so it would be handy next to a computer or even in a car. It’s extremely simple to set up and enters automatic mode as soon as it’s plugged in, adjusting fan speed automatically to suit the air quality. This can also be adjusted manually if desired.
The filtering process includes four-stage air disinfection with a silver ion coating to destroy micro-organisms and activated carbon to tackle smells and gases. Depending on usage, it’s recommended the filter is changed about every three to six months. We loved how portable and light it was at just 400g though we remain sceptical of its claim that the filter “inactivates 99 per cent of Covid-19 viruses”. But if you want to improve the air even when you’re driving, it’s a good bet.
MeacoClean CA-Hepa 76x5 wi-fi air purifier
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 3/10
- Why we love it
- Take note
MeacoClean CA-Hepa 76x5 wi-fi air purifier
Curved white model sits unobtrusively in the corner and is so quiet when in use that it could easily be used in a child’s room while they’re sleeping. The night mode even switches off all lighting on the machine, and there’s an ingenious child lock, so you’ll have no worries leaving it to do its thing.
Air cleaning capabilities are top-notch too. It has a handy display that indicates the air quality from afar using different coloured lights, an automatic setting for easy operation and an H11 Hepa filter to remove more than 95 per cent of damaging particles from the air. There’s also an option of upgrading to an H13 Hepa filter to increase cleaning to a whopping 99.97 per cent of particles if preferred. If you want a little more control, the accompanying app is straightforward and oddly fascinating, allowing you to check the air quality, set timers and even see
Dyson purifier cool autoreact
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 9/10
- Why we love it
Dyson purifier cool autoreact
If you’re going to keep an air purifier in the corner of the room permanently, you might as well choose one that looks the part. This was by far the most stylish model we tested in modern glossy white and silver, and we loved that it functioned as a fan as well to really earn its floor space.
The machine has an advanced filtration system that captures gases and 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including VOCs. The layer of activated carbon also removes odours, so it’s perfect for leaving in the kitchen to zap cooking smells, while an integrated sensor means it will turn on automatically whenever air quality is reduced.
It comes with a glass fibre Hepa H13 filter, but this purifier goes one better – the entire machine meets the same standard, so it seals away everything it sucks inside while the activated carbon absorbs gases and VOCs. Air multiplier technology then projects purified air throughout the room, and we could feel the difference after using it in a freshly painted bedroom.
The verdict: Air purifiers
Unfortunately, you tend to get what you pay for with air purifiers, especially if you’re buying to help with allergies. The Dyson purifier cool autoreact has it all: spectacularly effective filtration, good looks and visible real-time reporting on air quality. Most of all, we loved that it could also be used as a fan so we could get our money’s worth. If you’re keeping a closer eye on costs, the Bionaire BAP600 air purifier is unbeatable for its permanent filter, so you can enjoy cleaner air without the hassle of forking out for new filters.
