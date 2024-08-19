While Black Friday is still a good few months away, we here at IndyBest pride ourselves on staying on top of the very best deals at all times. And the savings don’t get much better than those on offer during Amazon’s annual Black Friday bonanza.

The online retail giant is renowned for being a one-stop shop for all your needs. Whether you’re after a tech upgrade, a new home appliance, gifts for loved ones or some beauty must-haves, Amazon has got you covered. Even more so during the sales season, with each and every department slashing prices left and right.

As most savvy shoppers will know, it’s important to be prepared for these events, which is why we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Black Friday this year, and the role Amazon is set to play within it. Below, we’ve even included some amazing deals you can shop right now for the impatient shoppers out there.

When will Amazon Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday is a fairly consistent holiday, beginning every year on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US (which falls on the last Thursday of November).

Over the years, the shopping event has expanded to last longer than just one day. Usually running until the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, which is another great day to score some online deals.

This year Black Friday will begin on 29 November 2024 and continue until 2 December 2024.

What to expect from Amazon deals this Black Friday 2024

While it’s too soon to predict exactly what Amazon will have in store for us this year, we can make an educated guess based on deals from previous years.

Expect massive discounts on all your tech essentials and big-name brands such as Apple. Last year, the ever-stylish and high-tech Apple Watch Ultra (£699, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted by £100. Elsewhere, the Apple AirPods 2nd gen were reduced to less than £100, a perfect (and generous) gift for you or a loved one once Christmas rolls around.

Speaking of getting ahead of the party season, some of our very favourite beauty buys were included in the fun with deals on brands like Shark, Marc Jacobs, Olaplex, Maybelline and more.

Of course, home appliances are a great department to shop, often having some of the biggest (and most useful) deals. For example, one of our favourite air fryers from Phillips, the 5000 series XL (£84.55, Amazon.co.uk) was on sale with a whopping 56 per cent off last year.

Deal you can shop right now

There is no need to wait until Black Friday if you’re keen to bag some bargains and we’ve done the deal digging for you, finding some amazing Amazon savings on beauty, vacuum cleaners, tech and Amazon devices that you can enjoy today.

Best deals on Amazon devices

Echo Buds, 2nd generation: Was £129.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

If affordable noise-cancelling ear buds are on your wishlist, then listen up. Amazon’s own Echo buds currently have a huge 65 per cent off, now that’s a deal we can get on board with. The ear buds are brimming with clever features, including active noise cancelling, up to 15-hour battery life, built-in Alexa and much more.

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

Does your telly need an upgrade? Then this could be the deal for you. You can now step up your at-home entertainment system for less, with 30 per cent off this Fire TV. With QLED providing vivid lifelike colours and pictures, fool-proof streaming and a customisable home screen, this is a TV you’ll be proud to build a room around.

Best vacuum cleaner deals

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £304.99, Amazon.co.uk

Few things make us happier than seeing our favourite best buys on sale, and that's exactly what we have with our favourite cordless vacuum. Our tester called the Shark Stratos “euphoric”, saying: “The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream. It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer.” And now it’s almost 30 per cent off at Amazon.

Eufy HomeVac H11 handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Our favourite budget handheld vacuum just got cheaper, thanks to a 30 per cent discount courtesy of Amazon. Our tester said: “Every time we picked up this beauty, it felt like we were about to blow-dry our hair.” Delighting in the lightweight portability of the machine, they added: “While it weighs a measly 0.5kg, the H11 is seriously powerful, making quick crumb clean-ups in the kitchen and sweeps of the car a doddle.”

Best tech deals

Sony XG300 X-series portable wireless speaker: Was £259, now £155, Amazon.co.uk

Another best buy pick, this speaker from Sony is now 40 per cent off at Amazon. A great addition to any summer BBQ or party this year, our tester loved how customisable and versatile this speaker is, saying: “This speaker is packed with features we love, whether it’s the way the controls are hidden beneath a rubberised flap, the retractable handle or the subtle lighting on the end.”

Philips Sonicare 9900 prestige: Was £549, now £334, Amazon.co.uk

Keep those pearly whites shining with this tried and tested electric toothbrush from Philips, now almost 40 per cent off. Our tester said: “This brush can hit a chart-topping 62,000 vibrations per minute – more than any other brush we’ve tested – delivering a noticeably more intense clean versus cheaper brushes.” Although the regular price of this brush is a steep one, even our tester added: “Catch it on sale and there’s no brush we’d sooner recommend.” So we plan to do as we’re told by snapping this up while we can.

