Red Nose Day takes place on Friday 18 March this year, and Comic Relief, Sainsbury’s and TK Maxx are already gearing up to make this year the biggest yet, raising more money for those in need.

Since the very first Red Nose Day in 1988, we, as a nation, have been donning red noses, completing challenges and fundraising with the help of hundreds of celebrities, raising Comic Relief’s fundraising total to over £1 billion.

And with that huge sum – from more than 30 years worth of Red Nose Days, countless other fundraising events and generous donations – Comic Relief has helped to support 11.7million people in the past two years alone, from those living in poverty to domestic abuse victims and children.

So, whether you’re baking cakes, running a marathon or simply sending your kid to school with a couple of pounds in their pocket to buy one of the much-loved red noses, there are hundreds of ways to get involved and raise money for this fantastic cause. And we’ve rounded up all of the best bits to buy from the official Red Nose Day partners, so you can be sure your purchase is making a difference.

Last year we raised an amazing £55,028,000, and this year the plan is to go even bigger! So don your t-shirts and wear your noses with pride. For more information about Red Nose Day take a look at the comic relief website.

