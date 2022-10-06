Woman ‘sued by Airbnb guests’ who were ‘triggered’ by her disability

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young woman with a terminal illness has claimed she is being sued by her Airbnb guests because they were “triggered” by her disability.

The woman, only identified by the username 1820Things or “thisworldcanbeaccessible” across her social channels, posted a series of videos to YouTube and TikTok explaining her situation. She also called out the short-term homestays service for allegedly failing to offer her adequate help or advice.

“I’m about to fight a legal challenge because I hosted a guest recently using a very large online platform, who is now demanding compensation for being forced to be around a disabled person”, she says in a video posted nine days ago, without initially identifying Airbnb.

In a separate video, posted six days ago, the woman alleges that the situation began when the guests arrived at her property in Ireland and “they became very hostile and aggressive, demanding to know who the disabled person in the house” was after noticing her doorbell.

She says the guests informed her “they do not press anything disability-related” but that she attributed some of their aggression to a possible “language barrier”.

The woman, who has Huntington’s Disease, explains the alleged lawsuit against her: ”They are stating that they should have known beforehand, that Airbnb should have forced me to disclose that I’m disabled — even though they’re only around me literally for me to hand the keys to them.

“They’re arguing that absolutely everything in my house is a disability aid, including glass cups, mugs... everything. Anything purchased by a disabled person is a disability aid, according to their self-identified logic,” she continues.

As per Airbnb policy, the woman says, safety issues involving a disabled host or guest don’t get passed onto their safety team but to customer services, which don’t work overnight.

“It meant that I, as a disabled host, was left with very, very verbally abusive and violent guests in my home,” she says.

She also claims she was forced to spend the night “locked” in her kitchen, as Airbnb allegedly told her she would be putting herself at further risk of liability if she ventured into a shared living space where she could encounter the guests.

At that point, she adds, she still believed Airbnb would help relocate the guests from her home. Instead, they apparently demanded that she be removed from the property and “Airbnb put it to me [whether] I’d consent to leaving my property in a manner that would not be offensive to the guests’ sensibilities”, she says.

In one of her videos, the woman highlights that she isn’t taking on Airbnb or the guests for financial gain.

Instead, she continues, “I need you to really sit and have a think about if we want to live in a world where someone’s political ideology or feelings over disability are worth more legal protection than the disabled person themselves”.

Several public figures have drawn attention to her situation, including radio presenter Emma Kennedy who tweeted: “So this is a mind blowing case. A woman with Huntington’s is being sued for £250,000 by guests who came to her Airbnb.

“They’re claiming her being disabled traumatised them. All she did was hand them the keys.”

The Independent has reached out to Airbnb and the host for comment.