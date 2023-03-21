Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Succession star Alexander Skarsgård has confirmed the birth of his first child with Swedish actor Tuva Novotny.

The 46-year-old actor, who plays the role of tech mogul Lukas Matsson in Succession, revealed the news at the Season 4 premiere of the show.

“Thank you very much,” Skarsgård said when congratulated on the news.

The actor did not reveal the gender or name of his baby.

Skarsgård and Novotny reportedly started dating in early 2022 and Novotny confirmed the news of her pregnancy in April 2022.

Another actor who announced a pregnancy at the Succession premiere was “Shiv” actor Sarah Snook.

Asked if she had learned anything about being a parent from Succession, she said: “What not to do.”

“[I] brought someone I have not met, but am intimate with,” she told Extra.

Skarsgård joined the cast of Succession in 2021.

In 2017, Skarsgård won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie for his performance as Perry Wright, the husband to Nicole Kidman’s Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies.

Before that, Skarsgård rose to fame as vampire Eric Northman in HBO’s True Blood, which aired from 2008 to 2014.

Skarsgård has also appeared in films such as Melancholia, Battleship, and The Legend of Tarzan.

From 2019 to 2022, he appeared in the films Long Shot, Godzilla vs. Kong, Passing, and The Northman, and played Randall Flagg in the miniseries The Stand.

The fourth season of Succession is set to premiere on 26 March.