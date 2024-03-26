When it comes to family spending, saving money, shopping smart and feeling in control of your finances are all crucial, particularly at a time where family budgets have been squeezed by rising costs and we’re all trying to get on top of our money situation to future-proof our finances.

As finance coach Ellie-Austin Williams, the founder of online community ‘This Girl Talks Money’ and author of Money Talks: A Lifestyle Guide for Financial Wellbeing, explains, it’s all about finding a balance. “Although every family has their own set of unique financial circumstances, there are universal steps you can take to improve your family financial wellbeing. By focusing on what you can control within your budget and making savvy spending decisions, you can save money in everyday life without compromising on fun and spend money more mindfully.”

Here Ellie shares simple, effective tips for families to help them streamline their spending, and still do the things they love…

Shop smart

When it comes to any kind of shopping, it’s all about planning ahead. “Spontaneous shopping is your number one way to spend more money than you mean to,” says Ellie. “Because you’re not focused on purchasing set items, you’re more likely to pick up random extras that catch your eye. Things you may want in the moment, but definitely don’t need – and may regret after.”

Whatever you’re purchasing – food, clothes – having a shopping list will help keep you on track. “Whether it’s a physical list you’ve jotted down, or one on your phone, make sure you have something to refer back to – to help keep yourself accountable in the moment. With food shopping, have set meals in mind before you head to the shops, and try to group things according to the store layout so you’re not wandering around aimlessly.”

Make sure you’re signed up to loyalty cards, particularly when it comes to supermarkets as many stores now have deals that only apply to members. “The differences in prices can be wild,” says Ellie. “Supermarket apps can also be helpful, in alerting you to special offers and even giveaways in store. While if you’re shopping online, there are browser extensions that you can get, for example Honey, which scans the internet to check for discount codes and automatically apply them at checkout.”

Cashback and coupons

Ellie also recommends signing up for cash back sites, where you earn a small commission back when you click through from their website to make purchases. “People always think there’s a catch, but actually, it’s really simple,” she explains. “You just click through to the retailer on that website, and it tracks your purchase automatically. It’s a really simple way to just earn a little bit for things that you’d be spending on anyway.”

Cashback offers on credit cards can really add up, especially when used on bigger purchases such as furniture, tech and homeware, or holidays. “Use your credit card like a debit card, and then pay off any spending out of your monthly budget when you receive your statement. As well as cashback, there may be retail deals that make your purchase cheaper or offer additional perks, so make sure you stay up to date with what’s on offer.”

Finally, embrace the world of couponing. “You don’t need to be sitting with a pair of scissors and a magazine any more – couponing content is all over social media, and you can pick up some incredible deals on discounts and multibuys,” says Ellie. “In fact, keeping up with everyone from family finfluencers to parent-focused podcasts can help provide brilliant practical tips and just keep you in a healthy financial mindset where you’re constantly connecting with ideas around budgeting, saving and living well for less.”

Encourage saving

The pressure to buy the latest gadgets, toys, or clothes for children can put an added financial strain on families. So how do you deal with the demands?

Introducing pocket money – or when kids are older, a monthly allowance – rather than just buying new items for children yourself – is a great way to teach kids the value of money. “Rather than paying for everything and being subject to pester power, giving them a set sum that they have to budget with is hugely beneficial. They’ll learn how much things actually cost, and how to be more mindful around everything from toys to magazines and treats. If they do run out of money, you can give them the chance to earn a little extra via chores or selling on old toys.

Delayed gratification is another vital lesson. “Ultimately, when it comes to money and work, you want to teach kids that sometimes you have to wait to get what you want,” says Ellie. “So it could be a case of asking them if they want to set aside pocket money for a few months to save up for something big rather than buying something smaller every week, and teaching them how to save in that process. It’s a really helpful lesson and they will end up with something they really appreciate.”

Shop sustainably

Trying to live as sustainably as possible is a priority for many families, and the good news is that by doing so, you can often save money as well as the planet. “From Ebay to Facebook Marketplace, there are so many platforms that you can use to buy things that are preloved, or even new and unworn, at a fraction of the price,” says Ellie. “Now that I’ve got a baby myself, I’ve found them game-changing, because children grow out of things so quickly. When it comes to toys, kids – especially when they are younger – don’t need to have some big unboxing. They’re just delighted to have something new to play with. So it’s great that you can pick them up so cheaply, and feel good about an item getting a second life.”

What’s more, you can use these sites to recycle your own unwanted items. “They are designed to make selling super easy, with really simple uploading processes and in-built postage,” says Ellie. “So you can quickly rack up cash from clothes or toys you no longer need.”

When it comes to food, look out for seasonal UK grown fruit and vegetables, which are both cheaper and fresher. Reducing the amount of meat you eat is also wallet and environmentally friendly, so try building more veggie or vegan recipes into your weekly routine.

As well as meal planning, use up leftovers – there are loads of easy, delicious recipes you can find online that use up commonly wasted foods. Cleaning products can be both cheap and eco-friendly too. “There are so many hacks that you can use with stuff that you’ve probably got in your cupboards already. For example vinegar is a great all-round cleaner that costs pennies and is non-toxic. Social media is the home of all these kinds of clever sustainable hacks that will also save you money, so get involved.”

Wallet-friendly days out

Family days out to theatre shows or theme parks can be expensive, but there are plenty of ways to have fun on a budget. “Something as simple as a new playpark can be just as exciting for kids – ask parent friends for suggestions or search on the internet for the best around your area. Many places have free or low cost activities such as splash parks or mini golf. Lots of museums and galleries are free, while farms where you can feed animals make for a fun, low-cost day out.” Facebook groups are also a great way to find out about local events like mini family festivals.

If you do want to splash out, do your research online for deals, suggests Ellie. “National Rail’s Days Out Guide offers discounts and 2-for-1 offers on tickets for lots of attractions if you book your train travel through them. While you can save on theatre tickets for opting for rush or lottery tickets you buy last-minute.” Cut costs elsewhere by packing your own lunch or snacks. “Food and drink can be really expensive in these places, so this can be an easy way to make the day more affordable.”

