Model Brooks Nader has claimed that she was tracked by an Apple AirTag in what she described as the “scariest moment ever”.

The Sports Illustrated model, 25, described the experience in a video posted to her Instagram Stories and reposted on Sports Illustrated’s Instagram, in which she explained that she was notified the small circular device was tracking her during a night out in New York City.

According to Nader, she believes the device was placed in her belongings while she was sitting at a bar in New York City’s Tribeca neighbourhood, as she noted: “I was at the bar and waiting on someone alone and had my coat on the chair behind me. It was crowded. Lots of people.”

Nader then went to meet friends at another bar nearby, with the model explaining that she decided to walk home at around 11.30pm at night - at which point she received a notification on her phone “that said someone is tracking you and has been for a while”.

“Then I went to meet some girlfriends at a bar nearby. I didn’t get any notifications. Then I went to the next spot, no notifications. Then, stupidly, I was walking home alone because I live in the neighbourhood. Around 11.30 p.m, I was already on my walk home when I got the notifications that said someone is tracking you and has been for a while,” she said, adding that she “freaked out” and then her phone died.

According to a screenshot shared to her Instagram Stories, the notification informed Nader that an “unknown accessory” was detected.

“This item has been moving with you for a while. The owner can see its location,” the notification continued.

Nader eventually located the $29 device, which Apple describes as a “super easy way to keep track of your stuff,” in her coat, according to the DailyMail.

In her video, Nader explained that she had never heard of AirTags before the encounter, before warning others to be careful of the devices and mindful of their belongings.

“So I’m kind of just trying to raise awareness and tell all my ladies out there to watch your belongings, look out for the notification,” she said, adding that the “only silver lining” was that she received a notification that someone was “tracking” her. “It was the scariest moment ever. I just want people to be aware that this exists.”

This is not the first time that AirTags have seemingly been used for stalking or tracking purposes, as there have been a number of similar instances reported.

Recently, a woman on TikTok described her safety concerns after realising that an AirTag had been tracking the locations where she had parked her car over the course of a night.

On Apple’s website, where it has a section dedicated to what to do if you get an alert that an AirTag is with you, the company states that the devices “have been designed to discourage unwanted tracking”. However, in instances where the devices are found, Apple includes instructions to disable the AirTag and stop sharing your location.

“If you feel your safety is at risk, contact your local law enforcement who can work with Apple,” the company adds.

The Independent has contacted Nader and Apple for comment.