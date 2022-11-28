Balenciaga scandal - update: Fashion brand issues apology after furious reaction to ad campaigns
Luxury fashion brand in hot water over controversial ads featuring children
Balenciaga has issued a statement “strongly condemning child abuse” while addressing the fallout over its controversial ad campaigns involving children.
On Monday, the fashion house shared a new statement to Instagram in which it stated it “would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns”.
Balenciaga has faced widespread backlash over two recent ad campaigns involving children. One of the ads, the designer’s gift collection campaign, featured children posing with the brand’s teddy bear purses, which critics pointed out appear to be wearing BDSM and bondage-inspired accessories.
The second ad under scrutiny is Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 campaign, for its use of a printout of a Supreme Court decision on child pornography.
In the post, the designer brand wrote: “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative.
“The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”
Supermodel Bella Hadid deletes Instagram posts
Supermodel Bella Hadid appears to have deleted photos of her wearing clothes from Balenciaga’s spring 2023 campaign from her Instagram amid criticism directed at the fashion brand over two of its recent campaigns.
Bella Hadid reportedly deletes Balenciaga post amid calls to speak out against brand
Balenciaga apologised for recent campaigns which featured children holding ‘BDSM’ teddy bears and court documents regarding child pornography
Photographer distances himself from campaign
The photographer who shot Balenciaga’s recent controversial campaign, which featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear, has issued a statement regarding the backlash.
On Wednesday, National Geographic photographer Gabriele Galimberti addressed the criticism in an Instagram statement, which he said he felt “compelled to make” following the “hundreds of hate mails and messages I received as a result of the photos I took for the Balenciaga campaign”.
Chelsea Ritschel reports on what he said about the controversy.
Photographer who shot Balenciaga ad featuring 'BDSM' teddy bears breaks silence
Spanish luxury brand issued apology for campaign and pulled images from its website and social media
What happened and why is the designer label apologising?
Balenciaga has apologised after backlash over a recent ad campaign, which featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear and an image of a Supreme Court opinion on a child pornography case.
On Tuesday, the Spanish fashion label issued a statement to its Instagram story. “We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” the statement read. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”
Meredith Clark reports.
Balenciaga apologises for children's campaign featuring 'bondage' teddy bears
Critics also noticed documents from Supreme Court cases on child pornography were used as props in another campaign
