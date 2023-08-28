Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Monday 28 August is the August Bank Holiday, which means millions of Britons will be enjoying a long weekend.

It also marks the last bank holiday for the rest of the year, until Christmas in December.

On account of the public holiday, a number of supermarkets and shops might have opening hours that differ from their normal operating times.

Most supermarkets advise customers to check their local store’s opening time using store locators on their websites before visiting, as individual stores may have different hours.

Here are the opening times for Aldi, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and more:

Aldi

Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open from 8am until 8pm on Monday 28 August. In Scotland, branches will be open until 10pm as usual.

Tesco

Some Tesco stores may have different opening hours, so customers should check on the supermarket’s website before visiting.

Majority of Tesco superstores will have reduced opening hours from 8am to 6pm in England and Wales, but will stay open later until 8pm in Scotland.

ASDA

Opening times for ASDA will vary across the UK. Some branches will close slightly earlier at 8pm, but others are set to close at 10pm.

Customers should check the store locator tool on the ASDA website before they visit.

Morrisons

Morrisons stores are expected to remain open for their usual hours, but will close earlier at 8pm.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has said its larger stores will be open between 8am and 8pm, while smaller branches will operate from 7am to 11pm as normal.

However, customers are advised to check their nearest branch’s opening times on the Sainbury’s website.

Waitrose

Most Waitrose stores will be open as normal, usually between 7.30am to 9pm, while some Little Waitrose stores will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Iceland

Most Iceland stores will be open, between 7am or 8am until 7pm. However, some stores in shopping centres may be closed, so customers should check online before visiting.

Greggs

Some Greggs stores are closed, but those that are open will be until 4pm or 5pm.

Use the Greggs store locator on the website to check before visiting.

M&S

All M&S stores will be open, but some stores may have shorter hours as it is a bank holiday.

Opening times vary by store, so customers are advised to use the store locator to check before visiting.