Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

These are the most handsome men in the world, according to Brad Pitt

The actor recently launched his own skincare line called Le Domaine

Kate Ng
Thursday 22 September 2022 07:42
Comments
Brad Pitt's air kiss

Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.

The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.

In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.

Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the acting world because it’s my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman, because he aged so gracefully.

“By all reports, [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

Recommended

In choosing his second choice of someone from the present, Pitt said: “If I was gonna name someone present, well, I gotta name that George Clooney f***er, because why not?

“Because usually, I’m always taking him out and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once.”

Pitt and Clooney, who are long-time friends, are known for pulling pranks on each other.

In 2020, Clooney revealed that Brad Pitt secretly sent a memo to his neighbours in Lake Como telling them to address him only by the name of his character from the Ocean’s movie franchise, and ordering them not to look him in the eyes.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney attend the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012

(Getty)

The Ticket To Paradise star said the prank resulted in Italian newspapers branding Clooney “il divo” (a diva), but added: “It was a horrible story which I later got him back for.”

Recommended

Last year, Clooney appeared in a sketch promoting a contest that would see the winner flown to his home in Lake Como to spend time with him and his wife, Amal Clooney.

The humorous advert included a scene in which Clooney has a room dedicated to Pitt, with posters of the Fight Club star all over the walls and pillows with Pitt’s face printed on them.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in