These are the most handsome men in the world, according to Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.

The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.

In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.

Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the acting world because it’s my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman, because he aged so gracefully.

“By all reports, [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

In choosing his second choice of someone from the present, Pitt said: “If I was gonna name someone present, well, I gotta name that George Clooney f***er, because why not?

“Because usually, I’m always taking him out and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once.”

Pitt and Clooney, who are long-time friends, are known for pulling pranks on each other.

In 2020, Clooney revealed that Brad Pitt secretly sent a memo to his neighbours in Lake Como telling them to address him only by the name of his character from the Ocean’s movie franchise, and ordering them not to look him in the eyes.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney attend the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012 (Getty)

The Ticket To Paradise star said the prank resulted in Italian newspapers branding Clooney “il divo” (a diva), but added: “It was a horrible story which I later got him back for.”

Last year, Clooney appeared in a sketch promoting a contest that would see the winner flown to his home in Lake Como to spend time with him and his wife, Amal Clooney.

The humorous advert included a scene in which Clooney has a room dedicated to Pitt, with posters of the Fight Club star all over the walls and pillows with Pitt’s face printed on them.