Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Captain Lee Rosbach, who has helmed Bravo’s Below Deck since its debut in 2013, has been forced to leave the yachting series early.

In Monday’s episode of the reality TV series (12 December), Rosbach revealed that he could not overcome persistent health issues and decided to leave season 10 prematurely.

The 73-year-old said: “I owe it to my crew to do right by them.”

Rosbach, nicknamed “the stud of the sea”, announced his exit on Monday’s episode, informing his crew that ongoing health issues have forced him to exit the show.

At the beginning of the charter season, the captain admitted that he was struggling with nerve issues when he boarded a yacht, named St David, but he hoped his symptoms would subside.

In an interview later in the series, he shared: “My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything.”

He revealed that he expected “a lot more progress” in recovery from his injury, which was “frustrating” him.

Later, he told chef Rachel Hargrove: “This has probably been one of the most humbling experiences of my life.”

As Monday’s episode went on, Rosbach realised that his health concerns might have had an impact on the whole boat.

“The pain’s getting worse, not better,” he said. “I owe it to my crew to do right by them. They expect that out of me.”

Rosbach found his passion for boating aged 35 (Bravo)

He continued: “There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that’s your primary responsibility.”

At the end of the episode, Rosbach called a crew meeting, telling his colleagues: “As you guys know, I’ve been struggling with my mobility, and it’s been hard. And I’ve let you guys down, and for that I apologise. So I’ve made a decision to leave the boat.”

It’s unknown who will step into the wheelhouse to captain St David, but an earlier scene showed Rosbach calling an unnamed captain as he prepared for his departure from the yachting show.

Rosbach found his passion for the sea in his thirties. The captain worked in the restaurant industry before obtaining his captain’s license, aged 35. Since then, he has commanded more than a dozen super yachts.

He has also authored a book titled Running Against the Tide: True Tales from the Stud of the Sea, which is a personal memoir recounting his journey from his hometown, Michigan, to the high seas.

In Below Deck season 10, Rosbach captained a new super yacht and sail it around the Caribbean with his crew.

Next week’s Below Deck episode is expected to pick up from Rosbach’s departure and show the fallout from the news.