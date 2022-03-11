Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.

On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”

The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.

“Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet,” one person tweeted at the WAP singer.

In response to the tweet, Cardi shared a blurry, close-up photo of the baby’s eye and a part of his eyebrow.

“That’s all y’all will get,” she captioned the photo.

While many fans praised the baby’s eyelashes, others continued to ask the rapper for a “face reveal” of the child. “Aww he got some pretty eyes. But when we get a face reveal though?” one person tweeted, while another tweeted at Cardi: “Don’t be like that bestie.”

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi addressed the responses to her picture, writing: “How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied? It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days without people getting irritated.”

The rapper then suggested that she should delete her social media accounts, adding: “‘Cause wtf.”

In response to the tweet, Cardi’s fans came to her defence, with many assuring the singer that she doesn’t owe her followers insight into her private life.

“Seems like no matter how careful you tiptoe around town, you still end up stepping on somebody’s toes. There’s no way to please everybody, so live your life queen,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “See this is what I mean when I say people are WEIRD. Not everything is for social media. If Cardi doesn’t want to post her son that’s okay. Just because she’s famous doesn’t mean she has to show everything. Let her enjoy her babies!”

“Cardi, stop letting these people get to your head!! You dictate what happens and what doesn’t happen,” someone else wrote. “Say what you say and say what you mean. Everybody has an opinion, just worry about the ones that actually matter! You’re a strong woman.”

This is not the first time that Cardi B, who also shares daughter Kulture, two, with Offset, has chosen to keep details surrounding her children private, as she previously revealed that she decided to make the toddler’s Instagram private after the comments were flooded by trolls.