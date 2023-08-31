Charlize Theron reveals the beauty trend she’s ‘still recovering’ from

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlize Theron recently revealed the beauty trend she’s “still recovering” from.

Pencil-thin brows were all the rage in the 1990s, and the Oscar-winning actor, 48, was one of many women who hopped on the trend at the time. But as thin eyebrows have returned in full force, Theron said she regrets that period.

Over the years, the actor has been considered a chameleon when it comes to looks, trying dozens of hairdos and hues over the years. In an interview with InStyle, the Bombshell star admitted one look she regretted the most: "Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the ‘90s." Although two decades have passed, the actress joked, “I’m still recovering from that.”

Countless women tried to emulate Theron’s thin eyebrows. They were considered the pinnacle of 1990s glam. Other stars at the time, like Pamela Anderson, popularised the look as well. But the Mad Max: Fury Road actor’s barely there brows weren’t the only time she notably experimented with her brows. In 2004, when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in the film Monster, Theron famously donned brows bleached to oblivion.

Both thin and bleached brows have seen a resurgence thanks to supermodel Bella Hadid and Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox rocking both looks on and off the runway. Although Theron has no plans to try the trend again this time, she says she’s embraced and accepted all her looks.

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she said in a recent interview with Allure. “But people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B****, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’”

Theron is vehemently against all the double standards, saying she’s “always had issues” with the disproportionate expectations placed on women as they age. She noted “that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers."

“I despise that concept and I want to fight against it,” she continued. "But I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

Her eldest daughter recently walked past a billboard of the actor promoting the new twist on Dior’s 24-year-old perfume, J’Adore, and had some choice words for her mother. Theron admitted: “My oldest was just so embarrassed. She’s like, ‘Oh, my God, Mom! You’re not even wearing a shirt.’ I was like, ‘You’re right. I didn’t even realize.’ She’s like, ‘All my friends are gonna see this. I mean, can you just wear a shirt?’”

As the face of J’Adore, Theron is set to embarrass her daughter some more as the designer brand is ramping up for a rollout of L’Or De J’Adore, a reimagining of the classic fragrance Theron has represented for nearly 19 years.