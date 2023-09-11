Chris Evans ‘marries Alba Baptista’ in intimate, at-home ceremony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were reportedly married each other in an intimate ceremony over the weekend.

The two actors exchanged vows in front of their friends and family at a private residence in Massachusetts, according to multiple reports.

According to People, the wedding was attended by Hollywood actors such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Jeremy Renner.

An insider told Page Six that the wedding was “locked down tight”, as guests were made to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The Independent has contacted Evans and Baptista’s representatives for comment.

The Avengers and the Warrior Nun star first sparked romance rumours in November 2022, when they were spotted walking together in New York City.

In January this year, Evans made his relationship with Baptista official by posting a video montage of the duo pranking each other.

The clip began with Evans’s back turned away from the camera as he’s doing laundry before Baptista screamed while filming him. In response, he jumped up and shouted before laughing at the camera. The next clip then showed Evans scaring Baptista as she walked through a living room, causing her to drop her phone.

(chrisevans / Instagram)

The news of Evans’s rumoured relationship also came days after he was named People magazine’s 2022 “Sexiest Man Alive”. During an accompanying interview with the publication, he opened up about his dating life and how he became a “much better” romantic partner over the years.

“You spend a lot of time learning what’s been helpful and what hasn’t been,” Evans said. “We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I’ve really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.”

He also revealed that when the time comes, he “absolutely” wants to start a family of his own.

“Wife, kids, building a family,” The Lightyear star said.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

“So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”