Chrishell Stause and G Flip announce marriage after one year together

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have announced their marriage after one year of dating.

Stause, who appeared on the hit Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, shared an Instagram Reel late on Wednesday night (10 May) documenting her relationship with the Australian musician.

The video, which included several pictures taken over the couple’s one-year journey, is set to G Flip’s latest song, which he wrote for Stause, called “I’ll Be Your Man”.

The 41-year-old reality TV star captioned her post: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Stause reportedly met G Flip in 2021, when she was still dating her former boss and Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim.

While appearing on the show’s reunion episode, Stause annouonced she was dating G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

She told host Tan France: “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life.”

Oppenheim congratulated the couple on Instagram, writing: “I am SO excited for this!!

“You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tonnes and am so lucky to have you both in my life,” the real estate agent continued.

The 46-year-old broker is currently dating model Marie-Lou Nurk.

Stause’s other Selling Sunset co-stars – including Maya Vander, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, and Heather Rae El Moussa – also shared their wishes for the couple on Instagram.

Too Hot To Handle star,The Bachelorette’s Joelle Fletcher, and Angie Kent from Gogglebox Australia were among the other celebrities who congratulated the newlyweds.

Shortly after the reunion episode, Stause opened up about her relationship with G Flip, 27, and reflected on her sexuality.

While explaining that she and Oppenheim had decided to break up over their differing views about starting a family, Stause said that the singer “opened my eyes to what that future could look like”.

She added: “For me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is.”

“And with G, they identify as non-binary, so their pronouns are they/them, and everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female,” Stause continued.

In September last year, Stause requested fans to “please stop asking” about her plans to start a family.

“I understand being on Selling Sunset entitled people to questions and my life in a way,” she wrote. “But I am tired of this question. Thank you for the love and support to others – I fell in love with a person.

“It’s not that scandalous. Love is a beautiful thing.”