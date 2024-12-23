Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you’re on the hunt for last-minute Christmas Day essentials or looking to stock up on extra supplies to see you through to the new year, a trip to the supermarket is inevitable over the festive period.

This year the likes of Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Waitrose, Tesco and Morrisons have stocked up on some great Christmas grub for everyone to enjoy.

But, with many shops planning to close their doors at various times in the coming days, knowing where to pick up some extra food or beverages can be confusing.

So, to help make things a little easier for you, we’ve compiled a handy list of the major supermarket’s opening and closing times over the festive period.

Tesco

Tesco stores’ opening times vary across the country, so shoppers are advised to check with their local store before heading out.

Reduced hours will be in operation on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day, while all stores and petrol stations will be closed on Christmas Day.

December 24 - Tesco Extras and superstores open from 9am to 7pm

December 25 - closed

December 26 - Tesco Extras and superstores open from 9am to 6pm, Express stores open from 9am to 7pm

December 31 - Tesco Extras and superstores open from 5am to 7pm, local stores open from 6am to 10pm

January 1 - superstores open from 8am to 6pm, Express stores from 8am to 10pm

Asda

Asda will be closed on Christmas Day and there will be reduced hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

December 24 - open from 10am to 7pm

December 25 - closed

December 26 - open from 9am to 6pm

December 27 to 30 - normal hours

December 31 - open from 7am to 7pm

New Years Day - open from 9am to 6pm

open image in gallery Asda ( PA Wire )

Sainsbury’s

Normal hours will resume in Sainsbury’s stores on 2 January while all stores and petrol stations will be closed on Christmas Day. There will be reduced hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

December 24 - closed at 7pm (convenience stores will close at 9pm)

December 25 - closed

December 26 - open from 9am to 6pm (Local stores open from 9am to 9pm)

December 31 - open from 10am to 7pm (Local stores from 6am to 9pm)

January 1 - open from 8am to 8pm (convenience stores open from 8am to 9pm)

Morrisons

Morrisons stores vary, closing at either 6pm or 7pm. All shops will be closed on Christmas Day and there will be reduced hours on Boxing Day. Normal hours resume between 27 and 30 December.

There will also be reduced hours on New Years Eve and New Years Day before normal hours resume again on 2 January.

December 24 - closed at 6pm or 7pm (filling stations until 6.30pm)

December 25 - closed

December 26 - open from 9am to 6pm (filling stations open from 8.30am to 6.30pm)

December 31 - open from 6am or 7am until 7pm

January 1 - open from 9am to 6pm

Marks and Spencer

M&S stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and reduced hours will be in operation between December 27 and 30 and on Chrismas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Most stores are expected to be close on New Year’s Day but shopper’s are advised to check with their local store.

December 24 - closed at 7pm

December 25 and 26 - closed

December 27 to 31 - closed at 7pm

January 1 - closed

open image in gallery Marks & Spencer ( PA Wire )

Aldi

Aldi will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Normal hours in place between 26 December and 30.

December 24 - open from 7am to 6pm

December 25 and 26 - closed

December 27 and 28 - open from 8am to 8pm

December 29 - open from 9.30am to 4pm

December 30 - open from 8am to 8pm

December 31 - open from 8am to 6pm

January 1 - closed

Lidl

Lidl stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day. Some stores will be closed on Boxing Day but shoppers are advised to check with their local branch first.

Normal hours between 27 and 30 December and reduced hours on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

December 24 - closed at 6pm

December 25 and 26 - closed

December 31 -closed at 6pm

January 1 - closed

Waitrose

Waitrose’s Welcome Break Service stations as well as Shell petrol stations will be open on Christmas Day. However, most stores will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. A small number will reportedly be open to the public and for Uber Eats and Deliveroo orders.